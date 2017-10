Aug 10 (Reuters) - Natera Inc-

* Natera - on August 8 entered into credit agreement by and between Natera as the borrower and Orbimed Royalty Opportunities II, Lp as lender - sec filing

* Natera Inc says credit agreement provides for a $100 million senior secured term loan facility

* Natera - additional $25 million to be provided to Natera upon request no later than December 31, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2vJvaDU) Further company coverage: