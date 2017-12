Dec 11 (Reuters) - Nath Bio-Genes (I) Ltd:

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR RAISING FUNDS FOR AMOUNT UP TO 1.60 BILLION RUPEES

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD TO APPROVE INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL FROM 170 MILLION RUPEES TO 210 MILLION RUPEES