BRIEF-Nathan Miller Reports 7.8 Pct Stake In Destination Maternity Corp

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp:

* NATHAN MILLER REPORTS 7.8 PERCENT STAKE IN DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP AS OF DECEMBER 26 - SEC FILING

* NATHAN MILLER SAYS AS LONG TERM INVESTOR OF DESTINATION MATERNITY, INTENDS TO ANALYZE AND CONSIDER ANY AND ALL POTENTIAL CORPORATE TRANSACTIONS

* NATHAN MILLER - INTENDS TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH DESTINATION MATERNITY TO SEEK IMPROVED CORPORATE GOVERNANCE, COMPENSATION PRACTICES