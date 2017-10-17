FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nathan's Famous Inc proposes offering of senior secured notes due 2025
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
October 17, 2017 / 8:42 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Nathan's Famous Inc proposes offering of senior secured notes due 2025

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nathan’s Famous Inc

* Nathan’s announces proposed offering of senior secured notes due 2025

* Nathan’s Famous Inc - ‍intends to offer $150.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2025​

* Nathan’s Famous - to use net proceeds of offering to satisfy, discharge indenture relating to 10.000% senior secured notes due 2020, redeem such notes​

* Nathan’s Famous - also ‍to use net proceeds of notes offering to pay a portion of a $5.00 per share cash dividend to Nathan’s stockholders of record​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.