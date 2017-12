Dec 11 (Reuters) - NATION MEDIA GROUP:

* ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, JOSEPH MUGANDA, EFFECTIVE FROM JAN. 31, 2018‍​

* UPON MUGANDA‘S DEPATURE, GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR, STEPHEN GITAGAMA, WILL ACT IN THAT CAPACITY AS BOARD SEEKS MUGANDA‘S REPLACEMENT‍​ Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)