FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 days ago
BRIEF-National Agricultural Holdings updates on suspension of trading
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 25, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 11 days ago

BRIEF-National Agricultural Holdings updates on suspension of trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - National Agricultural Holdings Ltd

* As at date of this announcement, forensic review is still in progress

* Independent forensic accountant has requested company to provide certain information required for bank visits

* Trading in shares of company on stock exchange of Hong Kong Limited will continue to be suspended until further notice

* Progress of publication of annual results will be affected by findings and results of forensic review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.