BRIEF-National Australia Bank announces qtrly unaudited statutory net profit of $1.6 bln

Aug 11 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd-

* Qtrly unaudited statutory net profit of $1.6 billion

* Qtrly ‍unaudited cash earnings of $1.7 billion up 5% versus prior corresponding period​

* Qtrly ‍revenue up 2%, with growth in lending and improved group net interest margin​

* Group common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio of 9.7% as at June 30 2017, compared to 10.1% at march 2017

* Qtrly leverage ratio of 5.3%​

* Qtrly bad and doubtful debt charges (b&dds) fell 12% to $173 million