Nov 2 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd

* FY cash earnings $6.642​ billion versus $6.48 billion

* Final dividend 99 cents per share‍​

* FY bad and doubtful debt charges rose 1.3% to $810 million‍​

* FY statutory net profit attributable $5,285m versus $352 million

* As at 30 Sept 2017 ‍group Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.06%​

* FY net interest income $13.17 ‍​billion versus $12.93 billion