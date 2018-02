Feb 8 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 1‍​ PERCENT

* QTRLY CASH EARNINGS UP 3 PERCENT ON PCP

* ‍NAB GROUP‘S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) CAPITAL RATIO OF 10.2% AT 31 DECEMBER 2017​‍​

* EXPECT TO MEET APRA'S CAPITAL TARGET OF 10.5 PERCENT BY JAN 2020