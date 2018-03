Feb 28 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada:

* NATIONAL BANK REPORTS ITS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO UNDER BASEL III AT QUARTER END 11.2 PERCENT VERSUS 11.2 PERCENT AT END OF LAST QUARTER

* ‍FOR Q1 OF 2018, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.46​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,806 MILLION VERSUS $1,633 MLN‍​

* ‍DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS STOOD AT $1.48 IN Q1 OF 2018​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$1.42, REVENUE VIEW C$1.78 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S