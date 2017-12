Nov 30 (Reuters) - NATIONAL BANK OF KENYA LTD:

* 9-MONTHS ENDED SEPT 2017 GROUP TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 7.06 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 10.03 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO‍​

* 9-MONTHS GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS 197.4 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 744.4 MILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* DIRECTORS DO NOT RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND