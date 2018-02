Feb 22 (Reuters) - NATIONAL BANK OF OMAN:

* AHMED JAFAR AL MUSALAMI RESIGNS AS CEO, LAST WORKING DAY WILL BE ON MAY 17, 2018

* APPOINTS SAYYID WASFI JAMSHID AL SAID AS ACTING CEO, EFFECTIVE FEB 21, 2018