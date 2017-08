July 24 (Reuters) - NATIONAL BANK OF RAS AL KHAIMAH

* Q2 PROFIT 226.7 MILLION DIRHAMS UP 16 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* GROSS LOANS & ADVANCES GREW BY 6.2 PERCENT TO 31.6 BILLION DIRHAMS FOR HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017

* CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO STOOD AT 21.1 PERCENT AT END OF JUNE 2017

* H1 TOTAL INCOME 1.9 BILLION DIRHAMS, DOWN 2.8 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR