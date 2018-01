Jan 23 (Reuters) - NATIONAL BANK OF UMM AL QAIWAIN:

* FY NET PROFIT 369.8 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 325.7 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL REVENUE 636.7 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS ‍​621 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS AT END-DEC, 2017 CUSTOMER LOANS AND ADVANCES STAND AT 9.46 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 7.41 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* AS AT END-DEC, 2017 CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 9.51 BILLION DIRHAMS