BRIEF-National Bank Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of $1.39

Dec 1 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada:

* NATIONAL BANK REPORTS ITS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END OF 2017 AND RAISES ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 3% TO 60 CENTS PER SHARE

* - ‍DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE STOOD AT $1.39 IN Q4 OF 2017​

* - ‍DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS STOOD AT $1.40 FOR QUARTER ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2017​

* - ‍CET1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL III AS AT OCTOBER 31, 2017, 11.2 % VERSUS 10.1 % AS AT OCTOBER 31, 2016​

* - QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES $1,704 MILLION VERSUS $1,569​ MILLION

* - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $841 MILLION VERSUS $778 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$1.38, REVENUE VIEW C$1.72 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - ALL FIGURES IN C$