Feb 15 (Reuters) - National Energy Board:

* NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD SAYS TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PIPELINE CLEARED FOR WORK AT BURNABY MOUNTAIN PORTAL‍​

* SAYS GRANTED RELIEF FROM ALL REMAINING PRE-CONSTRUCTION CONDITIONS SPECIFIC TO TUNNEL PORTAL AT WESTRIDGE MARINE TERMINAL​

* SAYS TRANS MOUNTAIN HAS APPROVALS TO BEGIN WORK AT WESTRIDGE PORTAL BUT CONSTRUCTION NOT YET AUTHORIZED ALONG REST OF PIPELINE ROUTE Further company coverage: