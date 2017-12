BRIEF-National Express says on course for full-year profit forecasts

Dec 4 (Reuters) - National Express Group Plc:

* NATIONAL EXPRESS - CONTINUED POSITIVE TRADING AND NEW ACQUISITIONS

* ‍CONTINUED TO SEE A GOOD TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS ALL OF OUR DIVISIONS DURING OCTOBER AND NOVEMBER​

* ‍IN LINE WITH TRENDS SET OUT IN OUR MOST RECENT TRADING UPDATE​

* ‍ENCOURAGED BY STRONG EARLY CHRISTMAS TRADING IN BOTH OUR UK AND SPANISH COACH BUSINESSES, WITH ADVANCED SALES HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR​

* ‍ENCOURAGED BY STRONG EARLY CHRISTMAS TRADING IN BOTH OUR UK AND SPANISH COACH BUSINESSES, WITH ADVANCED SALES HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR​

* ‍WE REMAIN ON COURSE TO DELIVER OUR PROFIT, FREE CASH FLOW AND LEVERAGE TARGETS FOR FULL YEAR​