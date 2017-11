Nov 22 (Reuters) - NATIONAL FINANCE CO SAOG:

* SAYS BOARD APPROVES, SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT AND PLAN FOR MERGER WITH OMAN ORIX LEASING CO IN ORDER TO PROCEED WITH NEXT STEPS OF MERGER ‍​

* SAYS FINAL MERGER AGREEMENT WILL BE SIGNED AFTER MERGER IS APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS‍​ Source: (bit.ly/2hTPQUu) Further company coverage: