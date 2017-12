BRIEF-National Finance to Issue Additional Shares to Shareholders Of OOLC

Dec 17 (Reuters) - NATIONAL FINANCE CO:

* SHAREHOLDERS AUTHORIZES BOARD TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL SHARES OF CO WITHIN LIMIT OF AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO TO SHAREHOLDERS OF OMAN ORIX LEASING (OOLC)

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVES TO PAY CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS OF OMAN ORIX LEASING OPTING FOR CASH EQUATING TO PRICE OF 1.20 MULTIPLIED BY ENDING BOOK VALUE OF OOLC, AS AT DEC 31

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVES AUTHORIZED CAPITAL INCREASE TO 75 MILLION RIALS FROM 30 MILLION RIALS, ISSUED CAPITAL INCREASE TO 49.7 MILLION RIALS FROM 27.9 MILLION RIALS

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVES ISSUANCE OF PERPETUAL BONDS FOR RIAL OMANI (RO) 18.2 MILLION THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT