Feb 1 (Reuters) - National Fuel Gas Co:

* NATIONAL FUEL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.30

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.20 TO $3.40

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS PER SHARE $1.02

* SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN RANGE OF $560 MILLION - $650 MILLION

* QUARTERLY NET NATURAL GAS AND OIL PRODUCTION OF 40.1 BCFE

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION 180 TO 195 BCFE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: