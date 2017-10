Aug 7 (Reuters) - National General Holdings Corp

* National general holdings corp. Reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 loss per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue rose 36.2 percent to $1.096 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S