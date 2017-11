Nov 8 (Reuters) - National General Holdings Corp

* National General Holdings Corp. reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 revenue $1.1 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* National General Holdings-to recognize $40-45 million in pre-tax losses, net of reinsurance, in Q4 2017 from fires impacted Northern California in Oct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: