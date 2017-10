BRIEF-NATIONAL GENERAL SAYS ‍EXPECTS Q3 RESULTS TO INCLUDE $25-$30 MLN IN LOSSES FROM HURRICANE IRMA

Oct 16 (Reuters) - National General Holdings Corp:

* NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP. TO ANNOUNCE 2017 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 8, 2017; ESTIMATES LOSSES FROM HURRICANES IRMA AND MARIA

* ‍EXPECTS Q3 RESULTS TO INCLUDE $25-$30 MILLION IN LOSSES FROM HURRICANE IRMA AND $5 MILLION IN LOSSES FROM HURRICANE MARIA​

* TOTAL NET HURRICANE LOSSES FOR QUARTER, INCLUDING DISCLOSED LOSSES FROM HURRICANE HARVEY OF $25-30 MILLION TO IMPACT Q3 BY $55-65 MILLION​