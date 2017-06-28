FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-National Oilwell enters into credit agreement evidencing 5-yr unsecured revolving credit facility
June 28, 2017 / 11:03 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-National Oilwell enters into credit agreement evidencing 5-yr unsecured revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc:

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - on June 27, entered into a credit agreement evidencing a five year unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - pursuant to agreement, company may borrow an aggregate principal amount of up to $3.0 billion

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - has right to increase aggregate commitments under 2017 facility to $4.0 billion upon consent of only lenders holding any such increase

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - as result of entering into 2017 facility, on June 27, 2017, company terminated its credit agreement dated September 28, 2012

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - there were no termination penalties incurred by company in connection with termination of 2012 facility Source text: (bit.ly/2s12ZLw) Further company coverage:

