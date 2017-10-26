FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco reports Q3 loss per share $0.07
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Banks
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
Autos
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 26, 2017 / 11:47 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco reports Q3 loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc

* National Oilwell Varco reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $1.84 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.86 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - ‍backlog for capital equipment orders for rig systems at September 30, 2017 was $2.01 billion​

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - ‍backlog for capital equipment orders for completion & production solutions at September 30, 2017 was $974 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.