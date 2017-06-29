FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-National Public Finance Guarantee, creditors offer PREPA extension of RSA until June 30
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 29, 2017 / 6:00 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-National Public Finance Guarantee, creditors offer PREPA extension of RSA until June 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation:

* National takes action to extend PREPA restructuring support agreement

* Co, other supporting creditors offered PREPA an extension of Restructuring Support Agreement until June 30

* Says National to continue pursuing lawsuit to compel Oversight Board to comply with obligations under PROMESA

* Believes extension, funding would have provided more time for discussions to avoid Title III bankruptcy filing by PREPA

* Offer delivered to Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló, PREPA, AAFAF, but all refused to sign extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

