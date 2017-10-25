BRIEF-National Retail Properties announces expanded $900 mln unsecured credit facility

Oct 25 (Reuters) - National Retail Properties Inc:

* National Retail Properties, Inc. Announces expanded $900 million unsecured credit facility

* National Retail Properties Inc - ‍amendment increases available borrowing capacity under credit facility from $650 million to $900 million​

* National Retail Properties Inc - ‍amended facility also includes an accordion feature to increase facility size to up to $1.6 billion​

* National Retail Properties Inc - ‍amended facility matures January 2022, with options to extend maturity to January 2023​