BRIEF-National Retail Properties sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.54 to $2.56

Nov 2 (Reuters) - National Retail Properties Inc

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.54 to $2.56

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted FFO per share $2.64 to $2.68

* National Retail Properties Inc - qtrly core FFO per common share $0.65‍​

* National Retail Properties Inc sees 2018 core FFO in a range of $2.60 to $2.64 per share‍​

* National Retail Properties Inc - 2017 core FFO guidance increased to a range of $2.51 to $2.53 per share‍​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* National Retail Properties Inc - qtrly AFFO per common share $0.65‍​

* National Retail Properties Inc - sees ‍2017 AFFO per share guidance of $2.54 - $2.56 per share​

* National Retail Properties Inc - sees ‍2018 AFFO per share guidance of $2.64 - $2.68 per share​

* National Retail Properties Inc - qtrly FFO per share $0.65‍​

* National Retail Properties Inc - qtrly revenues $147.7 million versus $134.5 million

* National Retail Properties Inc - qtrly revenues $147.7 million versus $134.5 million

* Q3 revenue view $146.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S