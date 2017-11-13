FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-National Security Group quarterly loss per share $0.22
Sections
Featured
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
european union
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
market analysis
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
commentary
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2017 / 10:13 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

BRIEF-National Security Group quarterly loss per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - National Security Group Inc

* Quarterly loss per share $0.22

* National Security Group Inc -Qtrly ‍net premiums earned​ $15.5 million versus $ 15.7 million

* National Security Group Inc - Qtrly ‍total revenues $16.6 million versus $17.1 million

* National Security-‍ P&C segment ended Q3 with combined ratio of 105.9% with catastrophe losses $3.6 million, increasing Q3 combined ratio by 25.8 percent points​

* National Security Group Inc - ‍Results for Q3 of 2017 were negatively impacted by losses reported from Hurricane Irma​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.