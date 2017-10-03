FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-National Storage Affiliates Trust announces pricing of public offering of $150 mln of 6 pct series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares
October 3, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-National Storage Affiliates Trust announces pricing of public offering of $150 mln of 6 pct series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - National Storage Affiliates Trust

* National Storage Affiliates Trust announces pricing of public offering of $150 million of 6.000% series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares

* National Storage Affiliates Trust - ‍expects to redraw on revolving line of credit to invest in future acquisitions of self storage properties​

* National Storage Affiliates Trust - ‍pricing of underwritten public offering of 6 million of its 6.000 pct series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

