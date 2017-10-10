FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-National United Resources updates on key findings in investigation into accounts of co
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 10, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-National United Resources updates on key findings in investigation into accounts of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - National United Resources Holdings Ltd :

* ‍Refers to KLC Corporate Advisory And Recovery Limited​’s key findings in investigation into accounts of co

* ‍In terms of fuel oil transactions conducted in aug 2015, KLC unable to verify delivery of fuel oil sold by NUR Clean to Wealthy Union​

* ‍KLC noted in Nov 2015 transactions NUR Clean made pre-payments HK$144 million to Huge Power; prepayments to Huge Power not yet returned

* ‍Intends to set up a new committee to oversee second stage investigation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

