25 days ago
BRIEF-National Veterinary Care nvl acquires four clinics
#Healthcare
July 13, 2017 / 11:06 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-National Veterinary Care nvl acquires four clinics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - National Veterinary Care Ltd:

* NVL advises that it has entered into binding agreements to acquire four clinics

* Acquisitions are expected to be accretive to earnings per share in FY2018.

* Announces it has entered into heads of agreement for a further two veterinary clinics located in Queensland.

* Total consideration for seven acquisitions will be $11.7 million.

* The seven clinics are expected to deliver an annual revenue of about $10.3 million and aggregate annual EBIT of about $2.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

