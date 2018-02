Feb 26 (Reuters) - National Veterinary Care Ltd:

* HY REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $41.6 MILLION VERSUS $32.6 MILLION

* HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $3.3 MILLION VERSUS $2.6 MILLION

* ‍SEES FY UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN IN RANGE OF 16%-17%‍​

* EXPECTS TO PAY A DIVIDEND AFTER RELEASE OF FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR FY2018‍​

* SEES FY STATUTORY REVENUE GROWTH TO BE GREATER THAN 25% ABOVE STATUTORY FY2017 REVENUE OF $66.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: