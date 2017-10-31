BRIEF-National Vision Holdings says credit agreement dated March 13, 2014 among co's units, others amended pursuant to joinder and amendment agreement​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - National Vision Holdings Inc
* National Vision Holdings Inc - on Oct 31, credit agreement dated March 13, 2014 among co’s units,others amended pursuant to joinder and amendment agreement
* National Vision Holdings Inc - amendment increases size of first lien revolving credit facility from $75 million to up to $100 million - SEC filing
* National Vision Holdings Inc - credit agreement was amended to extend maturity of such facility to October 15, 2022 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2hrEQKP] Further company coverage: