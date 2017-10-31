FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-National Vision Holdings says credit agreement dated March 13, 2014 among co's units, others amended pursuant to joinder and amendment agreement​
Sections
Featured
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
October 31, 2017 / 8:31 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-National Vision Holdings says credit agreement dated March 13, 2014 among co's units, others amended pursuant to joinder and amendment agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - National Vision Holdings Inc

* National Vision Holdings Inc - on Oct 31, credit agreement dated March 13, 2014 among co’s units,others amended pursuant to joinder and amendment agreement​

* National Vision Holdings Inc - amendment increases ‍size of first lien revolving credit facility from $75 million to up to $100 million - SEC filing​

* National Vision Holdings Inc - ‍credit agreement was amended to extend maturity of such facility to October 15, 2022​ Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2hrEQKP] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.