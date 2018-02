Feb 13 (Reuters) - Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc:

* NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE - ‍ IN CONNECTION WITH WMIH DEAL TERMINATION UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY TO WMIH $65 MILLION​ TERMINATION FEE

* NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE-IF WMIH DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, WMIH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $65 MILLION OR $125 MILLION - SEC FILING​