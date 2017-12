Dec 19 (Reuters) - Nationz Technologies Inc:

* SAYS ITS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON DEC 20

* NATIONZ TECHNOLOGIES SAYS LOSS OF CONTACT WITH SHENZHEN QIANHAI KHAN FUND MANAGEMENT'S EXECUTIVES WILL LIKELY CAUSE NET LOSS FOR 2017 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kI66Wa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)