Oct 26 (Reuters) - DALENYS SA:

* NATIXIS ACQUIRES 50.04% OF DALENYS’ SHARES

* ‍ACQUISITION PRICE REPRESENTS EUR 9 PER SHARE.​

* ‍FOLLOWING THIS ACQUISITION, NATIXIS WILL HOLD 54,26% OF DALENYS’ SHARES AND 61,31% OF ITS VOTING RIGHTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)