February 28, 2018 / 7:48 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Natixis says it has designed first Green Structured Note traded on French market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Natixis Sa:

* Natixis’ structured note “OAT 2039 Green Repack” is a repackaging of the first green OAT issued by Agence France Trésor, allowing the coupon to be adapted to investors’ needs, Natixis says in a statement.

* France said in January that it could issue in 2018 up to 8 billion euros worth of “green bonds” -- a niche but growing part of capital markets used to finance environmentally friendly projects.

* The French government is keen to ensure the country, which hosted the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat global warming, is at the centre of the green bond market, currently dominated by corporate issuers and international development banks. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

