FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Natural Alternatives International announces new multi-year exclusive manufacturing agreement with the Juice Plus+® Company
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 11, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Natural Alternatives International announces new multi-year exclusive manufacturing agreement with the Juice Plus+® Company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Natural Alternatives International Inc

* Natural Alternatives International, Inc. announces new multi-year exclusive manufacturing agreement with the Juice Plus+® Company

* Natural Alternatives International - ‍Has extended partnership with Juice Plus+ Co through execution of a multi-year exclusive manufacturing agreement ​

* ‍The agreement is covering capsule and powder products sold in over 24 markets around the world​

* Natural Alternatives International - Agreement is estimated to increase current annual purchases by Juice Plus+ from NAI by over 50% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.