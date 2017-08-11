FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Natural Alternatives International announces new multi-year exclusive manufacturing agreement with the Juice Plus+® Company
August 11, 2017 / 1:22 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Natural Alternatives International announces new multi-year exclusive manufacturing agreement with the Juice Plus+® Company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Natural Alternatives International Inc

* Natural Alternatives International, Inc. announces new multi-year exclusive manufacturing agreement with the Juice Plus+® Company

* Natural Alternatives International - ‍Has extended partnership with Juice Plus+ Co through execution of a multi-year exclusive manufacturing agreement ​

* ‍The agreement is covering capsule and powder products sold in over 24 markets around the world​

* Natural Alternatives International - Agreement is estimated to increase current annual purchases by Juice Plus+ from NAI by over 50% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

