FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage reports Q3 earnings per share $0.03
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 3, 2017 / 10:51 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage reports Q3 earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc :

* Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage announces third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2017 results

* Sees fiscal 2017 daily average comparable store sales down 1 percent to up 0.5 percent

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 sales $194.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $196.3 million

* Q3 daily average same store sales rose 0.4 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says revising its outlook for fiscal 2017

* Sees fiscal 2017 diluted earnings per share $0.31 to $0.34

* Sees fiscal 2017 capital expenditures $39 million to $41 million

* Sees fiscal 2017 number of new stores 14

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.