BRIEF-Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage reports Q3 earnings per share $0.03

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc :
* Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage announces third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2017 results
* Sees fiscal 2017 daily average comparable store sales down 1 percent to up 0.5 percent
* Q3 earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 sales $194.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $196.3 million
* Q3 daily average same store sales rose 0.4 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says revising its outlook for fiscal 2017
* Sees fiscal 2017 diluted earnings per share $0.31 to $0.34
* Sees fiscal 2017 capital expenditures $39 million to $41 million
* Sees fiscal 2017 number of new stores 14
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: