4 days ago
Featured
August 2, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Natural Health Trends says Q2 EPS $0.91

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Natural Health Trends Corp:

* Natural health trends reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.91

* Q2 revenue fell 36 percent to $51.5 million

* Natural health trends corp - qtrly income from operations $12.9 million versus $14.9 million

* Natural health trends corp - increased quarterly dividend 10% to $0.11 per share

* Natural health trends corp - qtrly revenue from company's hong kong operations, which represented 89% of total revenue, decreased 38% to $45.7 million

* Natural health trends corp - number of active members decreased 15% to 107,290 at june 30, 2017 compared to 126,440 at june 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

