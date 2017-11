Nov 14 (Reuters) - NATUREX SA:

* Q3 REVENUE AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES EUR ‍​96.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 98.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ACQUIRES SWEDISH OAT FIBER‍​

* REMAINS CONFIDENT IN THE OUTLOOK FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)