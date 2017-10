Oct 27 (Reuters) - NATURHOUSE HEALTH SA:

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 17.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 18.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH EBITDA 25.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 27.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH SALES 75.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 76.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* REITERATES ITS COMMITMENTS AND GUIDANCE OF MAINTAINING EBITDA MARGIN AT BETWEEN 30% AND 35%, ENDING 2017 WITH 2,400 CENTERS AND REGISTERING A PAYOUT OF MORE THAN 85% ‍​ Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)