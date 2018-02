Feb 23 (Reuters) - NATURHOUSE HEALTH SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 19.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 22.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 29.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 32.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY SALES 94.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 97.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FOR 2018 TARGETS TO KEEP EBITDA MARGIN WITHIN 30 PERCENT-35 PERCENT RANGE, PAYOUT ABOVE 85 PCT ‍​ Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)