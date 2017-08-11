FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Nav Canada will proceed with its proposal to decrease existing base rates charged to its customers
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 11, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Nav Canada will proceed with its proposal to decrease existing base rates charged to its customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Nav Canada

* Nav Canada - will proceed with its proposal to decrease existing base rates charged to its customers by an average of 3.5 per cent​

* Nav Canada - ‍will also implement a temporary one-year rate reduction of 0.4 per cent​

* Nav Canada - ‍company also announced its decision to reimburse its customers approximately $60 million in a one-time 4.6 per cent refund​

* Nav Canada - ‍3.5 per cent average reduction to base rates and 0.4 per cent one-time rate reduction will both become effective on September 1, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.