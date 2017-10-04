BRIEF-Navient announces agreement to acquire Earnest for ‍$155 mln

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Navient Corp
* Navient announces agreement to acquire Earnest, a leading financial technology and education finance company
* Navient Corp - deal for $155 million in cash
* Navient Corp - effective October 4, 2017, Navient will suspend its remaining share repurchase program through year end 2018
* Navient Corp - company’s annual dividend of $0.64 per share is unchanged
* Navient Corp - as part of Navient, Earnest will continue as a distinct brand and will be led by its current management team
* Navient Corp - is expected to originate nearly $1 billion in student loan refinancing loans in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: