BRIEF-Navient announces agreement to acquire Earnest for ‍$155 mln
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 4, 2017 / 8:14 PM / in 15 days

BRIEF-Navient announces agreement to acquire Earnest for ‍$155 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Navient Corp

* Navient announces agreement to acquire Earnest, a leading financial technology and education finance company

* Navient Corp - deal for ‍$155 million in cash​

* Navient Corp - ‍effective October 4, 2017, Navient will suspend its remaining share repurchase program through year end 2018​

* Navient Corp - ‍company’s annual dividend of $0.64 per share is unchanged​

* Navient Corp - ‍as part of Navient, Earnest will continue as a distinct brand and will be led by its current management team​

* Navient Corp - is expected to originate nearly $1 billion in student loan refinancing loans in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

