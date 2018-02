BRIEF-Navigators Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.89

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Navigators Group Inc:

* NAVIGATORS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.89

* QUARTERLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81

* ‍RECOGNIZED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $19.7 MILLION IN QUARTER DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017​

* NAVIGATORS GROUP - ‍GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $408.7 MILLION , INCREASING 11.2% VERSUS SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* ‍ NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $304.9 MILLION INCREASING 7.8% FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD IN 2016​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.88 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: