BRIEF-Navigators Says One-Time Non-Cash Tax Charge In Q4 Of 2017 Estimated To Impact Q4 Net Income By About $20 Mln​

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Navigators Group Inc:

* NAVIGATORS ANNOUNCES THE ESTIMATED IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM ON THE FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* NAVIGATORS GROUP INC - ‍AS A RESULT OF TAX ACT, CO EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH TAX CHARGE IN Q4 OF 2017​

* NAVIGATORS GROUP INC - ONE-TIME NON-CASH TAX CHARGE IN Q4 OF 2017 ESTIMATED TO IMPACT Q4 NET INCOME BY APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION​

* NAVIGATORS GROUP - ‍BASED ON PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENT, CO EXPECTS TAX ACT TO HAVE BENEFICIAL IMPACT ON FUTURE PERIOD NET INCOME, NET OPERATING EARNINGS​