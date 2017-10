BRIEF-Navios Maritime Acquisition Q2 revenue $58.5 million

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp

* Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation reports financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017

* Q2 revenue $58.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $54.5 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share loss‍​ $0.03

* Qtrly ‍loss per share $0.41​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of Aug 10, co had contracted 94.0% of its available days on charter-out basis for 2017, seeing revenues of about $194.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: